Palo Alto Investors LP Purchases Shares of 88,590 Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Revance Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 0.20% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,315,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 524,707 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

