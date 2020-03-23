Palo Alto Investors LP Sells 271,303 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 271,303 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals accounts for 4.5% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 1.24% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $81,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $34,965,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

