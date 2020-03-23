Palo Alto Investors LP Sells 2,812,874 Shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,812,874 shares during the period. Alimera Sciences accounts for about 0.1% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 4.04% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,093. Alimera Sciences Inc has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

