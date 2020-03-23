Palo Alto Investors LP Sells 56,500 Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Palo Alto Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. Puma Biotechnology accounts for 0.6% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 3.46% of Puma Biotechnology worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBYI. State Street Corp increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after buying an additional 541,496 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,771,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 104,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 456,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 223,564 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBYI shares. Guggenheim lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. 1,009,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $291.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 302.75% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

