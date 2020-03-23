Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $240.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

PANW stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,137. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

