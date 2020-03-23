Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell Purchases 600 Shares

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.25 per share, for a total transaction of $24,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert E. Dowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert E. Dowdell sold 20,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $951,600.00.

NASDAQ PLMR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 305,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,436. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 219.77.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at $525,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 65.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at $5,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 35.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.