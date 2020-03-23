Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Scotiabank

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

