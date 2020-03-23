Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) Insider Paul Cmrlec Purchases 350,000 Shares

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) insider Paul Cmrlec acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,872.34).

Shares of PNR stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$0.07 ($0.05). 2,163,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,000. Pantoro Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.26 ($0.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00.

Pantoro Company Profile

Pantoro Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Halls Creek project that comprises the Nicolsons project located in the Kimberley region of Western Australia; and the Grants Creek and Mary River projects. It also holds interests in the Bulolo Gold and Garaina projects in Papua New Guinea.

