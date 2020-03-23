Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PZZA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $51.00 on Monday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $70.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -204.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 571.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

