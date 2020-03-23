Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO William Monteleone acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $404,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 45,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

