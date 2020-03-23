Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 1,535.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,779 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Paramount Group worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,659.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 297,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. Paramount Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

