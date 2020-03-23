Park Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,835 call options on the company. This is an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 726 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,287,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,103. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.49%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,796 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

