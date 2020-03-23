Parker Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 1.4% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

BOND traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,959. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70.

