Parker Investment Management LLC Has $19.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $14.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,054.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,901. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $724.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,354.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

