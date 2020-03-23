Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 1,260,801 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260,801 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.33. 926,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,214. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.