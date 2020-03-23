Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,330.42.

Shares of AMZN traded up $56.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,902.83. 7,775,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,998. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,970.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,842.29. The stock has a market cap of $928.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

