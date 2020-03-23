Parker Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 0.6% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.79. 1,079,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.279 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

