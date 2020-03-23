Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 82,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after buying an additional 544,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 111,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parsons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

In other news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSN opened at $26.55 on Monday. Parsons Corp has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $45.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $928.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

