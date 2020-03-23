Particl Achieves Market Cap of $3.36 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Particl has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $7,232.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001725 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,572,659 coins and its circulating supply is 8,962,952 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

