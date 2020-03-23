Paula Dwyer Purchases 45,834 Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) insider Paula Dwyer purchased 45,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.51 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$115,043.34 ($81,591.02).

TAH traded down A$0.33 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, hitting A$2.18 ($1.55). The company had a trading volume of 15,173,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,000. Tabcorp Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of A$3.58 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of A$4.98 ($3.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.58.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.02%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

