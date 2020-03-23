PAYCENT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $18,862.90 and $111.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.02645530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00189961 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00033451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,987,825 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

