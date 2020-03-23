Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,784,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,061,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $192.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $174.02 and a 12 month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.63.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

