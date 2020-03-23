Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 115,536 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,366,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded down $8.06 on Monday, hitting $184.75. 772,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.77. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $174.02 and a 1 year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.63.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

