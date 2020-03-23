Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lowered by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,613,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,900,000 after purchasing an additional 198,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,677,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,960,000 after purchasing an additional 364,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,965,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,649. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.90. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

