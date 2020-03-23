Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 628.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 1.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Paypal worth $334,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after buying an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,056,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,401,763. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

