Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Rachel Kentleton Sells 3,738 Shares

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Rachel Kentleton sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.87), for a total transaction of £16,671.48 ($21,930.39).

Rachel Kentleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Rachel Kentleton acquired 12 shares of Paypoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) per share, with a total value of £126.96 ($167.01).

Shares of Paypoint stock traded down GBX 43.50 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 456.50 ($6.00). 966,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. Paypoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 644 ($8.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 852.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 930.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Paypoint from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,263 ($16.61) price objective (up from GBX 1,257 ($16.54)) on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,032.80 ($13.59).

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

