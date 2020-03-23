PCHAIN (PI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $106,193.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $833,058.10 and $106,193.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.01 or 0.04118712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00066804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00037795 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015740 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013167 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003633 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,300,409 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

