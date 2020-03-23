PDATA (PDATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $200,295.07

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One PDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit. PDATA has a total market cap of $200,295.07 and approximately $2,796.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PDATA has traded 65% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 428.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.02600605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00186723 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,718,421 tokens. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token. The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io.

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

