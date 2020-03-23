Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Increased to Equal weight at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 520 ($6.84). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) price objective (up from GBX 600 ($7.89)) on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 629.18 ($8.28).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 444.10 ($5.84) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 558.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 656.47. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

