Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 599 ($7.88).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSON. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 499.60 ($6.57) on Monday. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 558.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 656.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

