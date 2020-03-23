Peel Hunt Lowers Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 240

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 172.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 88.10 ($1.16) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 239 ($3.14).

In related news, insider Alberto Lavandeira acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($69,455.41).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.