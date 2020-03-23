Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FGP. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FirstGroup to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised FirstGroup to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 134.75 ($1.77).

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 39.01 ($0.51) on Monday. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.45 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $465.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

