Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JLG has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded John Laing Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 414.80 ($5.46).

JLG stock opened at GBX 294.20 ($3.87) on Monday. John Laing Group has a 52-week low of GBX 318.60 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 363.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56.

In related news, insider Nicholas Toby Hiscock sold 5,516 shares of John Laing Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total value of £20,023.08 ($26,339.23). Also, insider Luciana Germinario bought 3,130 shares of John Laing Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,953.40 ($13,093.13).

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

