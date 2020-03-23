Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 277.20 ($3.65) on Monday. Draper Esprit has a 1-year low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 619.60 ($8.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $310.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 517.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 484.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

