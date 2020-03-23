Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Learning Technologies Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 123 ($1.62). The company had a trading volume of 5,828,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,947. The company has a market cap of $823.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

