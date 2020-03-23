Peel Hunt Trims Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Target Price to GBX 240

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 120.17% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 109.01 ($1.43) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.42. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 170.71 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The stock has a market cap of $232.71 million and a PE ratio of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

