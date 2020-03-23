PeepCoin Hits Market Cap of $20,535.54 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $20,535.54 and approximately $19.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and C-Patex. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 88% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001547 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001245 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 134,185,631,230 coins and its circulating supply is 94,985,631,230 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, C-Patex, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

