Peercoin 1-Day Volume Tops $128,304.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and WEX. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $128,304.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.50 or 0.03380275 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002774 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00667652 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006080 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00053539 BTC.

PPC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,089,684 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, WEX, HitBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

