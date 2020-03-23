Peloton Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Peloton’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.87.

PTON stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $40,865,173.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares in the company, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Peloton by 1,591.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

