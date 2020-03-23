Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CSFB set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.10.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$23.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.49.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at C$268,450.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 89.06%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

