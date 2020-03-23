Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVAC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of PVAC opened at $2.20 on Monday. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.