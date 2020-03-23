PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CFO Acquires $59,940.00 in Stock

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CFO Aviv Efrat bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,486.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.97. 34,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,590. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.55%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

