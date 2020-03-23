PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.38. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang purchased 35,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,227 shares of company stock worth $4,168,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $21,755,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

