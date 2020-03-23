Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

PNR stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,922. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Pentair by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $79,705,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $18,623,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

