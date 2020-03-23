Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.96 Million

Analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will report sales of $29.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported sales of $30.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year sales of $120.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.60 million to $124.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $124.22 million, with estimates ranging from $120.46 million to $131.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million.

PUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, CFO Mark K. Olson acquired 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $47,586.90. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $65,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $974,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUB stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

