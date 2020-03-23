PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $145.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,920,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

