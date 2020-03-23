PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $153.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,920,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

