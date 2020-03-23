Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 500,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,563,700 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,972,950.00.

ADMA stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. 681,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,883. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 167.18% and a negative net margin of 164.50%. On average, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADMA. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

