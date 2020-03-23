Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) is Tenzing Global Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tenzing Global Management LLC decreased its position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Perdoceo Education accounts for about 7.5% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Perdoceo Education worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

PRDO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.87. 778,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

