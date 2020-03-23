Performant Financial Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Performant Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst B. Hogan now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 17.83%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

PFMT opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $48.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.01. Performant Financial has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 307,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,289,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 941,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 987,604 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $859,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 1,000,767 shares of company stock worth $872,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

